Bengaluru court reserves order on Darshan Thoogudeepa's petition for home-cooked meals in prison

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

The Bengaluru court has decided to postpone the decision on Darshan Thoogudeepa's request for home-cooked food to Thursday, July 25th. Judge Vishwanath C Goudar reserved the order after carefully reviewing all the arguments presented.

Judge reserves order on Darshan's petition for home-cooked meals in jail

Leela Raghavendra filed the petition to the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on behalf of Darshan, an undertrial in Renuka Swamy’s murder case. The petition seeks home-cooked meals and a proper bed in jail.

As per a report in Vartha Bharati, Darshan’s advocate stated that the actor is facing undue hardship and adverse publicity because of his fame and is thus being denied the facilities he rightfully deserves.

According to Raghavendra, undertrial prisoners may receive food, clothing, and bedding from home if they are unable to provide for themselves.

He cited that the Inspector General of Police has the authority to grant such permission and that prison authorities should provide facilities if the prisoners cannot arrange them. Further, the advocate argued that denying Darshan home-cooked meals violates Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to life and personal liberty.

Darshan Thoogudeepa’s case; All we need to know

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his alleged girlfriend Pavithra Gowda were arrested by the Bengaluru police on June 11. The arrest was made in connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy, a 33-year-old man.

As per reports, the Sandalwood star had instructed to murder Swamy after the victim sent vulgar and derogatory messages to Gowda. Renuka had even accused her of Darshan’s troublesome marriage.

He was apparently a fan of the actor and visited him at his request but later was found dead after being subjected to severe torture.

Later, Renuka’s body was recovered from a location near the actor’s residence which eventually led to the actor and his alleged partner’s arrest. As per The Telegraph Online’s report, he died due to shock and hemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any abuse then do not hesitate to seek help from professionals. There are several helplines available for the same.

