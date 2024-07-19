Renuka Swamy murder case: Darshan Thoogudeepa and 16 other accused's judicial custody extended by court till August 1

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

The investigation into the case involving Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda has taken a new turn as the Bengaluru court has extended the judicial custody of all 17 accused till August 1. This decision was taken by the special prosecutor on July 18.

Judicial custody of Darshan Thoogudeepa and others accused extended

In the latest update on the high-profile controversial case involving Kannada superstar Darshan Thoogudeepa, a Bengaluru court has extended the judicial custody.

As per a report by The Telegraph, the judicial custody of the Odeya actor and 16 others accused in the murder of 33-year-old Renuka Swamy has been extended till August 1. This followed after all the accused were presented before the magistrate through video conferencing.

As more details needed to be gathered, the special public prosecutor argued that releasing the accused could hinder ongoing investigations. Prosecution officials alleged that the accused destroyed technical, physical, and scientific evidence, demonstrating a disregard for the law, the aforementioned report stated.

Further, the prosecutor disclosed the seizure of Rs 83.65 lakh in cash from the accused and stated that they used multiple SIM cards registered under different names to contact various individuals before, during, and after the crime. According to the prosecution, granting bail could lead to evidence being destroyed.

Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda’s case

For those unaware of the controversy, Darshan and his alleged girlfriend Pavithra Gowda were arrested by the Bengaluru police on June 11. The arrest was made in connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy.

As per reports, the Kannada actor had instructed to murder Swamy after the victim sent vulgar messages to Gowda. Renuka was apparently a fan of Darshan and visited him at his request but was later found dead after being subjected to severe torture.

Later, the victim’s body was recovered from a location near the actor’s residence which eventually led to the actor and his alleged partner’s arrest. As per The Telegraph Online’s report, Renuka Swamy died due to shock and hemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any abuse then do not hesitate to seek help from professionals. There are several helplines available for the same

ALSO READ: Meet actor who got trolled by public, faced scrutiny for controversial remarks and is now married to a South superstar