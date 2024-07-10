Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa submits petition to Karnataka High Court seeking homemade food and bed in jail due to health reasons

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Darshan Thoogudeepa, the Sandalwood star currently in judicial custody in Karnataka, has submitted a petition to the Karnataka High Court, seeking permission for homemade food and a bed in jail. According to a report by the Times of India, the actor has been facing health issues such as diarrhea and has lost a significant amount of weight.

The actor claims that the food in jail is indigestible, and the prison doctor has diagnosed him with food poisoning.

Darshan Thoogudeepa pleas at Karnataka HC for homely food and bed in jail

Darshan Thoogudeepa has filed the petition at the Karnataka High Court through his advocate, Praveen Thimmaiah. In addition to requesting homemade food and a bed, the actor has also asked for permission to procure books from his home.

The advocate has urged the court to take up the petition on an urgent basis. The actor had previously made the same requests to the jail authorities, but they were denied due to the lack of a court order.

Furthermore, the actor contends that his arrest is based on statements made by the co-accused and that he is actively seeking bail.

Darshan Thoogudeepa’s arrest over Renuka Swamy murder case

For those unaware, Sandalwood star Darshan Thoogudeepa is facing judicial custody over the recent murder of 33-year-old man, Renuka Swamy.

According to reports, the actor had apparently murdered the young man after the latter had made some obscene comments against his alleged lover and actress Pavithra Gowda. The young man was apparently a fan of the actor and visited him at his request but was later found dead after being subjected to severe torture.

The victim’s body was later recovered from a location near the actor’s residence which eventually led to the actor and his alleged partner’s arrest. Moreover, as the investigation into the matter progresses, Darshan is likely to appear before the court soon in regard to bail.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

