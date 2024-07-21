Bhairava entry scene: Makers share throwback BTS photo of 'dynamic' duo Prabhas, Nag Ashwin from Kalki 2898 AD sets

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, among others released on July 12. The movie is running successfully in theaters and even crossed the ₹1000 crore mark globally. Amid the success of the film, the makers shared a throwback photo from the sets featuring Prabhas and director Nag Ashwin.

Throwback to Bhairava's entry scene

Makers of Kalki 2898 AD took to their social media handle X to share a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of the film. In the photo, Prabhas and Nag Ashwin can be seen interacting in an intricately designed set that looks like a futuristic environment. In the backdrop, fans can also see Bujji, the futuristic car from the Prabhas starrer.

Sharing the photo, the makers wrote, "From the making of Bhairava’s entry scene. Here’s a throwback to the dynamic duo on the #Kalki2898AD sets!"

Kalki 2898 AD lands into legal trouble amid success

Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam issued a legal notice to Kalki 2898 AD team recently. The notice is directed at those involved with the movie for hurting religious sentiments.

According to ANI, Acharya stressed that India is a nation deeply rooted in emotions, faith, and devotion, and the values of Sanatana Dharma should remain unaltered.

"This film goes against what is described in our scriptures. This film is hurting our religious sentiments. Therefore, we have noted some objections and are waiting for a response," he stated.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a blockbuster film featuring prominent actors such as Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles. The sci-fi movie also includes performances by Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, Brahmanandam, Shobhana, and others.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, this film represents the first part of a planned cinematic universe, with a sequel already in the works. The narrative is set in the year 2898 AD and focuses on the last remaining city on Earth. Meanwhile, the movie released in theaters on June 27.

