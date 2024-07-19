Kalki 2898 AD Hindi Box Office 3 Weeks: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan starrer enters glorious Rs 250 crore club
Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan is now a Rs 250 crore nett Hindi grosser.
Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan did well in its third week in India, despite locking horns with new releases Hindustani 2 and Sarfira. Infact, Kalki 2898 AD didn't just lock horns with them but managed to collect more than both the films combined in its 3rd week. It faces bigger competition in week 4 in the form of Bad Newz, following which there is Deadpool And Wolverine all set to smash the box office.
Kalki 2898 AD Crosses Rs 250 Crore In Hindi In Week 3
Kalki 2898 crossed the Rs 250 crore nett Hindi mark on Wednesday of week 3. These are excellent numbers because it is with limited contribution from the south as most natives preferred watching the movie in their native language. While the movie may not be able to do Rs 300 crores in Hindi, the job is done and it is an undeniable super-hit.
Kalki 2898 AD Is A Super-Hit; It's The Biggest Hit Of 2024 In Hindi
Kalki 2898 AD is not just the highest grossing Indian film of 2024 but also the highest grossing Indian film for the Hindi language, ahead of Fighter. The worldwide gross for the Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD will also be more or less equal to what Fighter did and that's a big win for everyone involved. Kalki's sequel is now keenly awaited and it will most definitely be a huge rage at the box office too.
The Day Wise Nett Hindi Collections Of Kalki 2898 AD In India Are As Under
|Day
|Hindi Nett Collections
|1
|Rs 21 crore
|2
|Rs 22 crore
|3
|Rs 25.50 crore
|4
|Rs 38.50 crore
|5
|Rs 15.75 crore
|6
|Rs 12.50 crore
|7
|Rs 11.25 crore
|8
|Rs 10 crore
|9
|Rs 9.50 crore
|10
|Rs 17 crore
|11
|Rs 20.75 crore
|12
|Rs 6 crore
|13
|Rs 5.25 crore
|14
|Rs 4 crore
|15
|Rs 3.50 crore
|16
|Rs 3.50 crore
|17
|Rs 7.25 crore
|18
|Rs 8.75 crore
|19
|Rs 2.25 crore
|20
|Rs 2.50 crore
|21
|Rs 3.25 crore
|22
|Rs 1.90 crore
|Total
|Rs 252.40 crore in 22 days in India in Hindi
About Kalki 2898 AD
The story of Kalki 2898 AD starts at the end of Mahabharata’s Kurukshetra War, marking the beginning of the Kali Yuga in the year 3102 BC. After the events of Mahabharata, Ashwatthama is entrusted by Lord Krishna to protect his final avatar when the time is right.
6000 years later, in 2898 AD, the world has become dreadful for most people who live under the fear of the proclaimed god known as Supreme Yaskin. While most people strive to please him and get a humble abode in his resourceful land called Complex, others rebel against him and his atrocities.
As all rays of hope seem to diminish for the people, a new light seemingly takes place in the form of an unborn child in SUM-80 alias Sumathi’s womb. With Yaskin and his followers set to extract the life source out of the child, an epic tale brews which sets up the rest of the film.
