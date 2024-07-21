Who is Acharya Pramod Krishnam? Former Congress leader sends legal notice to Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD team

Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam has issued a legal notice on Saturday to the team of Kalki 2898 AD. The notice targets Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and South Indian film star Prabhas, among others. This legal notice to the makers of the film have caused a stir online. For the unversed, Acharya Pramod Krishnam founded the Shri Kalki Foundation in Sambhal and holds the position of Peethadhishwar at the Kalki Dham.

Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD lands in legal trouble

According to ANI, Acharya Pramod Krishnam expressed that the film has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. He emphasized that India is deeply rooted in emotions, faith, and devotion, and the values of Sanatana Dharma should remain untampered.

According to him, the scriptures of Sanatana should not be altered, especially concerning Lord Kalki Narayan, who is considered the final incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He referenced the extensive writings about Kalki in the Puranas and mentioned that PM of India Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham on February 19.

He asserted that the film contradicts the descriptions in Hindu scriptures, thereby offending religious sentiments. He added that filmmakers frequently disrespect Hindu sentiments, portraying saints negatively. He stated that while freedom of expression is important, it should not come at the cost of religious faith.

"This film goes against what is described in our scriptures. This film is hurting our religious sentiments. Therefore, we have noted some objections and are waiting for a response. Playing with the sentiments of Hindus has become a pastime for filmmakers. Saints are portrayed as demons. Freedom of expression does not mean that you can play with our faith," Acharya Pramod Krishnam told ANI.

What else is mentioned in Acharya Pramod's notice?

As per ANI, the legal notice was sent by Ujjawal Anand Sharma, an advocate of the Supreme Court of India, on behalf of Acharya Pramod. The notice claims that the movie misrepresents Lord Kalki, as depicted in Hindu Puranic scriptures, and is thus disrespectful to these sacred texts.

"Such a depiction has already led to confusion and further has the propensity to irretrievably tarnish the mythology and ethos of Lord Kalki in the hearts and minds of devout Hindus; which will lead to misunderstanding, misinterpretation and subsequent erosion of the Hindu faith, thereby causing extreme distress to the faith and religious sentiments of Our Client, and needless to say, of the wider Hindu community at large," ANI quoted.

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin and is set in the year 2898 AD. The film features a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Disha Patani, and others, with Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur in cameo roles. The movie released in theaters on June 27.

