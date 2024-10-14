Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Kirrak Seetha’s sudden eviction changes game, here’s what she has to say about the audience’s big move

Nagarjuna Akkineni-hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has been gaining a lot of attention on television screens for all the right reasons. However, the sudden and unexpected eviction of a strong contender like Kirrak Seetha has raised quite a few eyebrows.

During a special episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8, Nagarjuna Akkineni announced that Kirrak Seetha had received the fewest votes among the other nominated contestants, Gangavva, Prithvi, Mehboob, and Vishnupriya Yashmi. As she walked away from the BB House and came on the stage, Kirrak claimed that she never thought she would be evicted.

She mentioned, “I did not think I will be eliminated. My game may not be liked by the audience somewhere. I have seen many hardships. It’s not a big deal.”

Kirrak was asked to share her thoughts on the contestants who had been on this journey with her for many days. While she expressed heartfelt appreciation for some, she also didn't hesitate to share her dislikes about others.

For instance, she talked about her best friend Vishnupriya, who was also nominated like her. Kirrak revealed finding a sense of fire in the latter, which will help her to move ahead in the game and perhaps lift the coveted trophy at the end of it.

Moreover, when speaking about the other contestant Nikhil, Kirrak Seetha openly said how he needed to be more transparent in the game and not fret about pointing out the truth, even if it left others unimpressed.

In a post-eviction interview with actor Arjun Ambati, Kirrak Seetha was asked about her thoughts on the reasons for her eviction from Bigg Boss Telugu 8 at a crucial stage, especially since she had been one of the strongest contenders.

She mentioned that while she gave more than a hundred percent effort into the show at each step, the fact that she often avoided doing tasks and made others do them may have been a reason for her eviction.

For those who are not aware, before this week's eviction, there was a strong rumor that Mehboob would be evicted from the show. However, the complete reversal of votes resulting in the eviction of Kirrak Seetha seems to have brought a completely new dimension to the Nagarjuna hosted show.

