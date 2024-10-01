Bigg Boss Telugu 8 new task promo OUT: Which contestant will win ‘Lift the Mat, Roll the Tyre’ challenge?

Bigg Boss Telugu 8, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, is one of the most popular reality TV shows. Recently, the channel dropped a new promo from the next challenge of the show where housemates can be seen fighting to prove their worth. Viewers are now interested to see which contestant will manage to conquer the intense new task.

Sharing the promo, the channel wrote, "The next Bigg Boss challenge is here: ‘Taalam Vidipinchu, Tyre Ni Nadipinchu!’ Who will conquer this intense task? Stay tuned for the action!" In the clip, the constants seemed quite engrossed in the task that loosely translates to "Lift the Mat, Roll the Tyre" in English.

Take a look at the video below:

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 is the latest season that has been garnering a lot of attention from TV viewers due to its entertainment factor. A few days ago, host Nagarjuna announced that the show had shattered records with billions of viewing minutes.

Elated with joy, the Kubera actor took to his social media handle X and wrote, "5.9 billion minutes of record-breaking viewing. The power of entertainment. BIGGBOSSTELUGU8 just shattered records of viewing minutes and ratings."

Nagarjuna further wrote that he is honored to be a part of this reality TV show. "Feeling thrilled and honored to witness your love, which made Bigg Boss to reach incredible new heights! We’re setting new standards in entertainment. Tune in for the drama, excitement, and unforgettable moments only on #BiggBossTelugu8," the actor concluded.

Check out his post below:

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna is hosting Bigg Boss Telugu for the sixth consecutive season. Previously, Jr NTR and Nani hosted this reality TV show. Contestants on Bigg Boss Telugu are imprisoned within a house where they compete and complete tasks in order to win prize money.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 airs on TV every weekday at 9.30 p.m. On weekends, the show premieres at 9 p.m. The show is also available on the popular OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

