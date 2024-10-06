Bigg Boss 8 Telugu Weekend: Nagarjuna to introduce not one but multiple wild card entries following a mid-week elimination

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, is a popular reality television show. Recently, the channel dropped a new promo for the weekend episode that is going to bring a special and dramatic new twist. Not one but multiple wild card entries will be introduced by the host on Sunday.

Sharing the new promo from the weekend episode, the channel wrote, "Sunday Funday in the Bigg Boss House! This weekend just got more exciting with a special twist! Expect wild card entries shaking up the game and guest celebrities bringing extra glam and drama to the house!"

Check out the clip below:

According to a report by 123Telugu, names like Mukku Avinash, Ganagavva, Rohini, Teja, Naini Pavani, Mehboob Dil Se and Gautam Krishna might join Bigg Boss Telugu 8 as wild card contestants. However, this is yet to be officially confirmed.

The report also suggests that the format of the show will also see a change. Now, it will be new housemates versus the old ones. Viewers can expect several performances by the wild card contestants in the weekend episode of the reality TV show.

Recently, a mid-week eviction took place at Bigg Boss Telugu 8 and contestant Aditya Om was eliminated from the show. According to a report by Siasat, Nainika might get evicted from the house during the weekend episode on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna is hosting Bigg Boss Telugu from Season 3 onwards. Previously, Nani and Jr NTR hosted the reality TV show that started in 2017.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is the latest edition that has been garnering immense attention from fans. Earlier, Nagarjuna announced that the show had shattered records of viewing minutes. He wrote, "5.9 billion minutes of record-breaking viewing. The power of entertainment. BIGGBOSSTELUGU8 just shattered records of viewing minutes and ratings."

Check out his post below:

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 airs from Monday to Friday at 9.30 PM. On weekends, Saturday and Sunday, the show premieres at 9 PM. Viewers can also watch this reality series on Disney+ Hotstar.

