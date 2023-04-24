Box Office Clash: Will it be Sivakarthikeyan Vs Dhanush this Diwali 2023?

Sivakarthikeyan is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema. The actor enjoys a massive fan following. His upcoming ‘Ayalaan’ has been facing several issues for some time which keeps delaying the release. The movie, one of the most expensive films in Sivakarthikeyan’s career has finally got a release date and it is scheduled for Diwali this year. However, the highly anticipated movie’s release is likely to clash with a movie of another superstar of South cinema and it is none other than Dhanush.

Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayaalan Vs Dhanush’s Captain Miller

Arun Matheswaran's directorial Captain Miller which stars Dhanush in the lead has already been scheduled for Diwali release. The versatile actor has been making headlines since the announcement of this nightly anticipated project. Now, with Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan, it is a matter of wait to see which movie will be favoured by the audience and make it big at the box office. We cannot wait to see how this high-profile clash turns out.

On the other hand, Captain Miller and Ayalaan will also face competition from another blockbuster scheduled for Diwali release, Karthi’s Japan. Helmed by Raju Murugan of Joker fame, the first look of the film promised that Karthi will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar.

About Ayalaan

Ayalaan is a science fiction project directed by R. Ravikumar and produced by Kotapadi J. Rajesh under KJR Studios. This Pan Indian film will have a music score by A R Rahman and cinematography by Nirav Shah. The film will see Sivarkarthikeyan share the screen with Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, and Isha Koppikar among others. Earlier, the producer revealed some interesting facts about Ayalaan where he shared that the movie will have the highest number of CGI shots and the first film in Indian cinema with 4500+ VFX shots with an alien character in a pivotal role.

About Captain Miller

The project has been set against the backdrop of the 1930s-40s and includes an element of dark humour. Backed by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan, the film has been presented by T.G. Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films. Shivarajkumar will be seen as Dhanush's elder brother in the movie. Meanwhile, the movie will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

