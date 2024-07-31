BUZZ: Prabhas, Mrunal Thakur's upcoming film with director Hanu Raghavapudi to go on floors on THIS day

Following the massive success of Kalki 2898 AD, actor Prabhas is gearing up for his next venture with director Hanu Raghavapudi. The film, currently in the scripting stage, is set to commence production soon, with preparations already underway.

Additionally, Prabhas will resume filming Maruthi's The Raja Saab in August while simultaneously working on Raghavapudi's project. Continue reading to learn more about the collaboration between Prabhas and Raghavapudi.

When will Prabhas and Hanu Raghavapudi's film go on floors?

Prabhas and director Hanu Raghavapudi's forthcoming film, which will feature Mrunal Thakur, is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. According to a Gulte report, the pooja ceremony for Prabhas and Mrunal's new film is scheduled for August 17, with filming set to begin on August 24.

It is reported that Prabhas intends to split his time between The Raja Saab and Raghavapudi's project, aiming to complete the majority of the shooting before transitioning to the sequels Salaar 2 and Kalki 2.

Prabhas and Hanu Raghavapudi's film on Razakar movement

Director Hanu Raghavapudi recently attended an event at NIT in Warangal, where he revealed his upcoming project with Prabhas. Talking to the audience about his films, he said, "My next film with Prabhas is a period action movie with an alternative narrative of history."

Intriguingly, the film is rumored to be a period action drama centered around the infamous Razakar movement. However, there has been no official confirmation of this speculation by the makers.

Hanu Raghavapudi made his debut as a director back in 2012 with the film titled Andala Rakshasi. Then, he achieved great success with his previous release, Sita Ramam, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles. Following the overwhelming success of Sita Ramam, he pitched a story to Prabhas.

For those unfamiliar, the Razakars were a private militia organized by Qasim Razvi that supported Osman Ali Khan, Asaf Jah VII, and opposed the integration of the Hyderabad State into India. Eventually, the Indian army defeated the Razakars and led to the disbandment of the group after the country’s annexation of the state.

