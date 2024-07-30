When Prabhas said he WON'T give 5 years to a film like Baahubali in future: 'Not good for my career'

It is not wrong to say that Prabhas loved and breathed like his character in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali. He put everything he had into the two-part franchise for 5 long years. But would he ever commit to a film like that in the future?

Well, the actor is not willing to. In a 2018 throwback interview, Prabhas talked about not giving such long years of his career to a film like Baahubali.

When Prabhas opened up about giving 5 years to SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali

SS Rajamouli’s directorial venture Baahubali changed Prabhas’ life and career trajectory. Looking at the craze for the two-part film franchise, it is safe to say that it even changed the dynamics of Indian Cinema forever.

However, it was not an easy job for the actors, directors, and technicians involved in the film. A rigorous 5 years is what it took for Baahubali (both parts) to make it to the silver screens. As per a report in Koimoi, the Saalar actor talked about not giving such a long time to any film in the future.

Prabhas said, “Actors have limited time. We also have a shelf life. I think I can’t give five years to one project now. Even if I ever give that much time, I will simultaneously keep doing other projects because age is also a factor. It will not be good for my career.”

Further, Prabhas acknowledged that the two-part fantasy drama was worth his time, hard work, and determination, He said that it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and Prabhas was aware of that.

What next for Prabhas?

Prabhas was last seen in Nag Ashwin’s blockbuster directorial film, Kalki 2898 AD. The actor featured along with exceptional artists like Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Prabhas will also feature in the sequel of the epic sci-fi as confirmed by the makers.

Next, the Rebel Star has some exciting projects in the pipeline. The first one is Spirit with Animal Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The upcoming most highly-anticipated Telegu film was announced last year.

Earlier, Pinkvilla informed that the film will be a cop-based action film with a lot of entertainment, including the emotions that cater to cinema-goers all across the country. As per a source close to the project’s development, the Arjun Reddy director has made a conscious decision to make a proper commercial film with Prabhas.

Moreover, the Baahubali actor has a romantic-comedy horror flick. The film Raja Saab Fan India will be released in theatres on April 10, 2025. The movie is directed by Maruthi. Apart from that, Prabhas has Salaar: Part 2 and a period movie with Sita Ramam fame Hanu Raghavapudi.

