Prabhas and Mrunal Thakur’s film with director Hanu Raghavapudi is based on Razakar Movement? Here’s everything you need to know

Prabhas has been dominating headlines for quite some time now, owing to the back-to-back announcements of his upcoming projects. Moreover, he recently delivered a smashing hit at the box office with Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, that has received humongous response from the audience.

The actor has several films lined up ahead, and reportedly, one of them will be directed by Hanu Raghavapadi.

Prabhas and Mrunal Thakur are on-board for Hanu Raghavapudi’s film on Razakar movement

Digital creator Ayyapan recently shared an insight on Prabhas’ upcoming film, directed by Hanu Raghavupadi. The film will go on the floors by September 2024, and the makers have zeroed in on Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. Interestingly, the film is supposed to be a period action drama based on the infamous Razakar movement. Having said so, there is no official confirmation about the buzz.

What is the Razakar movement?

The name Razakars originally referred to the paramilitary volunteer force and homeguards of the princely state of Hyderabad. They were responsible for the defense of the state against an Indian invasion.

Between November 1947 and August 1948, the Razakars rose to action after the Indian government repeatedly demanded that the Nizam of Hyderabad disband the Razakars. However, when it was all dismissed, an armed invasion was launched by the Indian Army, which was strongly resisted and counterattacked by the Razakars.

Advertisement

After losing the battle, the Nizam bowed down and accepted defeat, while also disbanding the Razakars.

When Hanu Raghavapudi claimed his next film with Prabhas would explore alternate history genre

Previously, during an event with the students of NIT Warangal, filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi had teased a bit of information pertaining to his upcoming film with Prabhas. While he confirmed that work was actually in progress on the movie, he mentioned that it would be a period action drama and would explore alternate history.

Prabhas’ professional front

Prabhas delivered two magnanimous hits at the box office with Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire and Kalki 2898 AD, and he has rightfully floored his audiences with his performances. Moving forward, he has the film Kannappa, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, in the pipeline.

Moreover, very recently, Prabhas announced another of his upcoming projects, The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. This would mark the actor’s first step into the romantic, horror-comedy genre.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jailer 2: Yogi Babu CONFIRMS his presence in Rajinikanth starrer; says ‘Nelson is writing something special…’