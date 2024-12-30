BUZZ: Suriya-led Vaadivaasal with Vetrimaaran is to be made as a trilogy; shoot likely to extend for each installment?

Suriya and director Vetrimaaran have been making the buzz for a long time since the duo announced their collaboration back in the day. Now, it seems that their movie Vaadivaasal is set to be a trilogy, making the story span across three parts.

As per a report by Valai Pachu, the director has penned the screenplay for Vaadivaasal in such a manner that it will require 3 installments to be completed. Moreover, the report has also suggested that the movie would be shot in an extended manner, which is a usual norm in Vetrimaaran movies.

However, this is just a buzz for now, as the makers have yet to make an official announcement. Interestingly, in a recent interview with Behindwoods TV, the film’s producer himself cleared the air on speculations surrounding the movie’s progress.

In the interview, the filmmaker conveyed that Suriya is all set to begin the film’s shoot as they were only waiting for director Vetrimaaran to complete Viduthalai Part 2. As the director is done with releasing of the Vijay Sethupathi-Soori starrer flick, the shoot for Vaadivaasal will begin in due time.

Additionally, the producer conveyed that the film’s pre-production works have been going on with the animatronic bull for a while. The bull is currently in its final stage of development in London.

For those who are not aware, Vaadivaasal is a revenge movie set to be helmed by Vetrimaaran and features Suriya as the lead. The film will tell a tale set against the backdrop of the bull-taming festival in Tamil Nadu. The story focuses on Picchi and Marudan, two individuals who participate in the annual bull-taming (jallikattu) festival in the village of Periyapatti. The duo aims to subdue a ferocious bull that had defeated Picchi’s father in the past.

Advertisement

Moving forward, director Vetrimaaran recently hit the big screens with the film Viduthalai Part 2. The movie focuses on the conflict between an extremist political group leader and a newly appointed police constable.

On the other hand, Suriya is all set to hit the big screens in the summer of 2025 with Retro. The romantic action flick, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

ALSO READ: Poll Result: Kurchi Madathapetti, Illuminati, or Chuttamalle? Netizens pick the best South song from 2024