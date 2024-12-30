Poll Result: Kurchi Madathapetti, Illuminati, or Chuttamalle? Netizens pick the best South song from 2024
Netizens have cast their votes for the top South song of 2024, declaring one as the standout hit of the year. Take a look at it here!
As 2024 is about to end, netizens were asked to cast their votes and crown one of the songs released this year as the best song from the South. After pooling in their final votes, netizens have crowned the song Kurchi Madathapetti from Guntur Kaaram as the best one!
See the poll result here:
The single, composed by Thaman, features Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela setting the stage on fire with their energetic dance moves. The song not only showcased its catchy lyrics but also became an instant hit, garnering 35% of the total votes and emerging as the winner.
Watch the song Kurchi Madathapetti from Guntur Kaaram here:
The movie, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, marked the director's third collaboration with the superstar in the lead role. Additionally, the film featured a stellar cast, including Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, and many others in key roles.
While a few options in the poll failed to gain any votes, the song Chuttamalle from Devara: Part 1 secured second place. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, this romantic number showcased Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor sharing the screen, leaving fans mesmerized.
As Kurchi Madathapetti and Chuttamalle claimed the first and second spots in the poll, the third most-voted song of 2024 was Kiliye from Ajayante Randam Moshanam, starring Tovino Thomas and Krithi Shetty.
In addition, songs like Illuminati (Aavesham), Aasa Kooda (an indie track), Water Packet (Raayan), Matta (The GOAT), and Peelings (Pushpa 2: The Rule) also garnered significant support from netizens.
ALSO READ: Yash makes a unique request to fans ahead of his birthday that will make you respect him even more: 'The greatest gift for me is...'