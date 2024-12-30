Explore All Entertainment Categories

Poll Result: Kurchi Madathapetti, Illuminati, or Chuttamalle? Netizens pick the best South song from 2024

Chad Powers Trailer: Glen Powell Goes Undercover To Revive His Football Career In Hulu's Comedy Series — WATCH

‘Its Really Fun When...’: What Can Fans Expect From The Boys Season 5? Find Out As Cast Members Spill Beans

A Complete Unknown Director James Mangold And Timothée Chalamet Reflect On How They Brought The Film To Life

Did you know Ishqiya was initially supposed to feature THIS actress along with Irrfan Khan and Pankaj Tripathi? Abhishek Chaubey reveals

Year Ender 2024: 10 most awaited films of 2025; Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna’s Sikandar to Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani’s War 2

Meet actor who had a slow career start, worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and is now more popular than Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone

Marco Box Office: A well-planned, staggered all-India release; Analyzing how the Mollywood actioner became a huge phenomenon

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Is Set To Release On THIS Date; Watch Trailer Here