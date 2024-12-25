Suriya 44 now titled Retro; Karthik Subbaraj directorial promises love, laughter, and war featuring Suriya and Pooja Hegde

Suriya is all prepped to be back on the silver screen again after his last release Kanguva. This time he is collaborating with filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, in an intriguing project which is now titled Retro. The makers recently made the title announcement and dropped the first look, creating buzz already.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Karthik Subbaraj unveiled the final title of Suriya44, which is now Retro. The filmmaker also dropped the first glimpse of the film, featuring Suriya in a completely new look, essaying the role of a man with severe temper issues.

However, he is willing to give it up at all costs, just to be with the love of his life, played by Pooja Hegde.

Check out the title announcement video here:

Along with the post on social media, the filmmaker aptly summed up the film with emotions of love, laughter and war.

Besides the curious teaser which seems to have left many unanswered questions, it is also the slightly retro looks pulled off by both Suriya and Pooja Hegde which has grabbed attention.

While the Kanguva star flaunted an old-world styled moustache along with a lamb chop hairdo, Pooja, on the other hand, revisited the style of fuller, rounded eyebrows and minimal makeup.

For the unversed, the Tamil language romantic action film is also co-produced by Suriya himself, along with his wife Jyotika. The project was first announced in March 2023 and it is only now that the final title of the film has been unveiled.

Talking about the cast, besides Suriya and Pooja Hegde, it includes Jayaram, Joju George, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Prem Kumar, and others. Shriya Saran is also speculated to be a part of the film, where she will be doing a special cameo in one of the songs.

If reports are to be believed, Retro is set in the backdrop of the year 1980s and can be partially touted as a gangster action drama. However, later the director Karthik Subbaraj himself clarified that the film would be essentially a romantic one, with tenets of high voltage drama included.

On the work front, Suriya also has another project queued up, titled Suriya 45, directed by RJ Balaji.

