Exclusive: Suriya reveals working in garment industry for Rs 750 and clearing loan of Rs 25,000

Suriya is all set for the release of his highly anticipated film Kanguva on November 14. Directed by Siva, the movie will also feature Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in prominent roles. Amid the ongoing promotions, both Suriya and Siva graced the Pinkvilla Masterclass for a fun chat.

During the interview, Suriya decoded his journey in the film industry and revealed how he became an actor in the first place. He also spoke extensively about his first job at a garment factory before gaining fame in showbiz.

Suriya said that he used to work in the garment industry and his salary as a trainee intern was 750 rupees for 15 days, which later became 1,200 rupees monthly. He said, "I started off with that and worked for about two and a half to three years in the garment industry, eventually earning 8,000 rupees."

Suriya went on to say, "Life can change anytime," and shared a story about his family's financial struggles. The Kanguva star said that his mother came to him one day while giving him breakfast and revealed that she had taken a loan of Rs 25,000.

"She suddenly revealed that she had borrowed 25,000 rupees, and my dad didn’t know. I was surprised to hear this, considering my dad is an actor and we were dealing with financial issues like this. Mom said that our bank balance had never been more than one lakh or one and a half lakh, and Dad never insisted on his salary; he would just wait for it to come when it did. At that time, Dad hadn’t worked continuously for more than six months or ten months, and it made me realize what I was doing," Suriya added.

Advertisement

The Soorarai Pottru actor shared that he had a lot of big hopes because he was looking forward to starting his own company. He continued, "I was hoping my dad would invest one crore in capital once I gained enough experience. But everything changed when I got an opportunity to act. Mani Ratnam was producing a film, and they repeatedly asked for me. Of course, being an actor's son, I kept receiving these offers, but I never thought I’d be in the film industry; I never wanted to face the camera and never dreamt of becoming an actor."

Suriya said that he never thought of becoming an actor until he stood in front of the camera. The Jai Bhim actor added, "I came into the industry for the 25,000 rupees to give back to my mom and say, “Your loan is over, and you don’t have to worry. It’s been five or six months; you don’t have to tell Dad, but this money will come, and you can close the loan.” That’s how I started my career, and that’s how I became Suriya."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Director Siva gives clarification on Trailer 2 of Suriya's Kanguva; Shares the locked run-time of the mystical