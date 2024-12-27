Suriya starrer Vaadivaasal expected to begin soon as Vetrimaaran finishes Viduthalai Part 2? Here’s what producer has to say

Suriya and director Vetrimaaran’s much-delayed project Vaadivaasal has been on the minds of fans for years now. It seems that the film’s producer has finally clarified the status of the project in his latest interview.

In a chat with Behindwoods, the film’s producer discussed Vaadivaasal, stating, “Suriya is ready to begin the shoot, while the director was involved in the works of Viduthalai Part 2. That film has now been released.”

Furthermore, the producer explained that during this time, work on the film has been progressing steadily. He added that the animatronic bull, a key element of the movie, is in its final stage of development in London, making it likely that the film will soon go on floors.

For those unaware, Vaadivaasal is a movie that was announced with Suriya in the lead role some time ago. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the film is set to feature a tale of revenge set against the backdrop of the bull-taming festival in Tamil Nadu.

The story reportedly focuses on Picchi and Marudan, two individuals who participate in the annual bull-taming festival in the village of Periyapatti. The duo aims to subdue a ferocious bull that had defeated Picchi’s father in the past, setting the stage for a revenge-driven narrative.

As the movie had been in the pre-production stage for quite some time, reports had claimed that it might have been shelved. However, the director himself clarified in an earlier media interaction in 2024 that the film was not shelved but had simply been delayed due to his other commitments.

More recently, director Vetrimaaran released his movie Viduthalai: Part 2 on December 20, 2024. This period crime thriller, set in a political landscape, is the second installment of a two-part film franchise.

The movie explores the journey of a police constable as he becomes entangled in a conflict with the leader of a separatist group. With Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, the movie also features Gautham Vasudev Menon, Manju Warrier, Kishore, Bhavani Sre, Rajiv Menon, Ilavarasu, and Balaji Sakthivel in significant roles.

Meanwhile, Suriya is next set to appear in a movie titled Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. This film is said to be a romantic action flick, with Pooja Hegde playing the female lead.

