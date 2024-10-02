BUZZ: Will Kamal Haasan’s Indian 3 be released directly on OTT after underwhelming response to Indian 2?

Kamal Haasan and director Shankar joined hands after many years for the recently released movie Indian 2: Zero Tolerance. Now, it seems the makers might opt to release its sequel, Indian 3: War Mode, directly on OTT instead of in theaters.

According to a report by Valai Pechu, the makers of the Kamal Haasan starrer are discussing the movie’s release directly online with OTT platforms. Speculation has also arisen that the decision is due to the underwhelming response of Indian 2 in theaters.

However, the film's makers have yet to respond to the rumors, and it is unclear whether the film will be released in theaters or directly on OTT. Indian 2 was the sequel to Kamal Haasan and Shankar’s 1996 film Indian.

The 2024 movie featured Haasan again reprising the role of Senapathy, a vigilante hero who fights against corruption and any evil that crosses his path. The film starts with a gang of YouTubers headed by Chitra Aravindhan, who are trying to change society by speaking up against injustice.

As the vigilante makes his way back to India, he goes on a killing spree against anyone who commits corruption and urges young people to fight against the same by bringing out their family members as well.

The film later progresses into a cat-and-mouse chase between the vigilante and the police, with the latter eventually being captured as well. However, Senapathy once again escapes from their hands, teasing in the end that his fight against corruption hasn’t ended.

The movie, which is currently available for streaming, also has a post-credit scene that offers a teaser to Indian 3: War Mode. With Haasan headlining the project, the film also had an ensemble cast of actors like Siddharth, S. J. Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Nedumudi Venu, and many more in key roles.

Coming to Haasan’s professional front, the legendary actor is next set to be seen in the movie Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. The film, co-written by Haasan and Ratnam, marks their reunion since the cult-classic movie Nayakan.

