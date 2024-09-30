‘We were made to do these romantic things...’: When Kamal Haasan revealed he and Sridevi were siblings

Kamal Haasan and Sridevi used to be one of the most loved on-screen pairs in Bollywood. The duo had worked together in some of the most iconic hit films ever. However, the actor once revealed that they actually grew up nothing short of being siblings, who used to laugh out loud when asked to perform romantic scenes on-screen.

In 2018, at the India Today Conclave in Mumbai, Kamal Haasan had reminisced some fond memories with his beloved co-star, Sridevi. He unveiled unknown facts about the extremely cordial equation he had with the late actress, to the extent that they even considered themselves as siblings. He hailed Sridevi as the perfect epitome of an icon for the people.

Kamal Haasan recalled his first meeting with Sridevi at the age of 15 and added that they grew up just like siblings. He said, “Sridevi, I met when she was 15 or 16. We were cast together in the same movie. We were cast as a pair, but we grew up as a brother and a sister, together, in the same school. The least I could describe it is that we were classmates. But the truth is that we were siblings.”

Moving on with the revelations, the Vishwaroopam star mentioned that due to their close relationship off-screen, it was a laughing riot when they were meant to perform romantic scenes on-screen.

Kamal Haasan said, “We were made to do these romantic things, which we laughed at. It was like we came from the same house. It is like losing a relative for me," said the actor-turned-politician. ”

Did you know Kamal Haasan was in fact touted with the responsibility of helping Sridevi breakthrough with acting? Well, it was during the same conversation when the superstar elucidated on the matter. He revealed that while later on they grew up differently, Kamal was the one selected to help her out since he had attended a few acting classes.

The Tamil superstar also revealed how Sridevi used to twist and turn whatever he taught her about acting. Moreover, he shared that the late actress would always respectfully call him ‘sir’.

For the unversed, Kamal Haasan and Sridevi worked in about 27 films together, which includes classic hits like Sadma, Kuttavum Sikshayum, Apoorva Raagangal, Meendum Kokila, and others.

