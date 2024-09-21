PHOTO: Kamal Haasan completes Thug Life's shoot; poses with Mani Ratnam and Silambarasan at wrap-up party

Kamal Haasan’s next big release, Thug Life, has been grabbing attention among all his fans for quite some time now. The film has already captivated the audiences with its initial glimpses and posters and is anticipated to become a major hit at the box office. Directed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life is slated to release sometime in 2024 itself. And now the makers seemed to have wrapped up the complete shooting schedule for the film, hinting at its grand release soon.

Recently, a picture went viral on social media that featured Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR and the director of Thug Life, Mani Ratnam, along with other team members of Thug Life as they wind up the complete shooting schedule for the film. The frame reflected happiness and optimism and surely led to the fans of the actor rejoicing in the excitement to catch the film soon enough on the silver screen.

Check out the picture here:

As per a recent report by the Deccan Herald, the makers of Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life have apparently been bought by the OTT giant Netflix for a whopping deal of Rs. 149.7 crores. Well, with such a massive price, it seems the Mani Ratnam directorial has already surpassed several other blockbuster films that were also backed by Netflix and bought at record prices.

Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan’s collaboration is highly anticipated and has been hailed as a much-deserved reunion of the actor-filmmaker duo. In fact, the Vishwaroopam star himself has co-written the film besides Mani Ratnam.

Coming to the cast of the film, Thug Life includes a stellar list of actors such as Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Ashok Selvan, Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra and more.

For the unversed, if reports are to be believed, then it was Dulquer Salmaan and Jayam Ravi who were apparently the first choice for Thug Life. However, after the delay in commencing the shooting, both the actors backed down from the project.

