‘My divorce is a personal matter…’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Telangana minister’s comment on her separation from Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her official Instagram handle to hit back at Telangana minister Konda Surekha after the latter's controversial comments on the actress’ divorce from Naga Chaitanya.

In her post, the actress wrote, “To be a woman, To come out and work, To survive in a glamorous industry where women are more often than not treated as props, To fall in love & to fall out of love, To still stand up and fight. It takes a lot of courage and strength. Konda Surekha Garu, I am proud of what this journey turned me into please don't trivialise it.”

She further added, “I hope you realise that your words carry significant weight as a minister. I implore you to be responsible and respectful of individuals' privacy. My divorce is a personal matter, and I request that you refrain from speculating about it. Our choice to keep things private doesn't invite misrepresentation.”

Samantha went on to urge the minister to keep her name out of political battles and she herself wishes to continue her life in a non-political manner. Furthermore, the actress clarified that her divorce was of mutual consent and did not involve any political interference.

See Samantha’s reaction here:

The Telangana cabinet minister had earlier alleged that the BRS party’s working president, KTR, was involved in Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's divorce. The political leader alleged that KTR has always influenced the Telugu cinema industry and is the reason many actresses have also left the industry.

Reacting to the same, Nagarjuna Akkineni also dropped a message on his social media handle. In the post written in Telugu, the actor condemned the minister’s words and asked her to respect other people’s privacy.

See Nagarjuna Akkineni’s reaction here:

Coming to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front, the actress will next be seen in the web series, Citadel: Honey Bunny. The Indian adaptation of the Prime Video series also features Varun Dhawan in the lead role and will start streaming on November 7, 2024.

