Captain Miller: Director Arun Matheswaran trims 4 minutes from climax; Explains why this decision was taken

Captain Miller is one of the most awaited Tamil film releases of 2024. The action-epic is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on the 12th of January, 2024. It will be locking horns with Ayalaan starring Sivakarthikeyan and Merry Christmas led by Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif apart from other small releases. In a presser prior to the release of Dhanush led Captain Miller, director Arun Matheswaran gave a proper reasoning of why a four minute sequence from Captain Miller's climax was trimmed from the final cut of the film.

4 Minutes From Captain Miller's Climax Gets Trimmed In Order To Get A U/A Certification

Captain Miller got an A certification while the makers of the film had expected a U/A certification. The film had got an A certification because of a sequence in the climax of around 4 minutes. For economic reasons and so that it gets a U/A certification, the film's four minute sequence had to be trimmed.

Director Arun Matheswaran Expresses Disappointment For A Scene From Captain Miller Getting Cut

The director expressed disappointment on a segment of the film being removed from the film's final cut. He said that as a creator, he would have rather wanted it to not be trimmed but helplessly said, "What to do". The Censor Board today is vigilant and their rules are stricter than they ever have been. Upon that, clashing with a universally appealing film like Ayalaan adds to the tension since it loses out on a chunk of family audience with an A certification.

Watch the Captain Miller trailer

Arun Matheswaran Says That The Chopping Of The Scene Would Not Affect The Soul Of His Film

Arun Matheswaran confirmed that the trimming of the scene would not affect the soul of his film. He clarified that it was a 'minor' action sequence that would not affect the storytelling in any way. One may however wonder why the Censor Board would ask the filmmaker to chop the scene if it wasn't something major.

Captain Miller Releases In Theatres On 12th January, 2024

Captain Miller releases in theatres on the 12th of January, 2024. The advance bookings for the film have begun and the response so far is heartening with tickets selling like hot cakes. The festival of Pongal is expected to give lots of joy to the audiences and exhibitors across Tamil Nadu.

