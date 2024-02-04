Celebrities react to Thalapathy Vijay’s political entry; from Jawan director Atlee to Nelson and Anirudh

Kollywood actor and superstar, Thalapathy Vijay, officially announced his entry into politics on 2nd February 2024 with his own party ‘Tamilaka Vetri Kazhagam’. In his statement, the actor wrote that he will be contesting in the 2026 Legislative Assembly elections. Within minutes of the announcement, social media was filled with reactions and responses from various individuals, including some prominent celebrities.

Jawan director Atlee shared his excitement about the announcement, with a tweet. Atlee and Vijay are known to share a great bond, having worked together on multiple projects. It would also not be unrealistic to say that Vijay and Atlee are one of the most successful actor-director duos in Indian cinema, with all three of their collaborations including Theri, Mersal, and Bigil being superhits.

Jawan director Atlee reacts to Thalapathy Vijay’s political entry

Music director Anirudh Ravichander, who has scored the music for the majority of Vijay’s films also reacted to this news, posting a tweet.

Among the other directors who have worked with Thalapathy Vijay, Varisu director Vamsi Paidipally and Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar also expressed their congratulations to the actor. Read their tweets below.

Advertisement

Other prominent celebrities who acknowledged Vijay’s foray into politics were Raghava Lawrence, GOAT movie producer Archana Kalapathi, and director Karthik Subbaraj among many others.

Thalapathy Vijay upcoming movies

Thalapathy Vijay is currently working on his next film GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu. After which, Vijay is rumored to do another film, which according to the actor, also might be his last. With his intentions set on politics, Vijay will reportedly quit acting and look to serve the people of Tamil Nadu after the 2026 elections. While this news has come as a heartbreak to Vijay fans across the country, fans have also been pouring in love and wishing the actor-turned-now politician the best of luck in his new journey.

ALSO READ: Guntur Kaaram OTT release date: When and where to watch Mahesh Babu starrer Sankranti-released film