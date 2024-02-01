Chiranjeevi's intense workout video for Vishwambara can give any young actor a run for their money

After being honoured with the esteemed Padma Vibhushan Award, Megastar Chiranjeevi is gearing up for the shooting of his upcoming film, Vishwambhara, a fantasy adventure directed by Vashishta and produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under UV Creations.

In a recent video, Chiranjeevi showcased his dedication by undergoing intensive workout in the gym for his role in Vishwambhara. Even in his 60s, his commitment to his character has earned him applause from fans who are showering him with praise.

Captioning the video, he expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming project with, "Gearing up... And raring to go #Vishwambhara."

Chiranjeevi workout video

Having completed one schedule, Vishwambhara is now set to embark on its next phase in Hyderabad. A specially crafted set, created at a considerable cost, will play a pivotal role in immersing the audience in a fantastical realm. The producers are investing significantly to ensure a visually unique experience.

The forthcoming schedule, commencing in the first week of February, will feature Chiranjeevi actively participating in the filming process. Scenes involving the main cast, including Chiranjeevi, will unfold on this meticulously designed set.

Chiranjeevi's character, Dora Babu, set against the backdrop of Bhimavaram, aims to transport the audience into a captivating imaginary world, filled with moments of laughter. Vishwambhara is slated for release during Sankranti 2025, promising a cinematic journey into a world of fantasy and laughter led by the ever-dynamic Megastar.

More about Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi, the Megastar of Tollywood boasts a prolific career spanning over decades with appearances in more than 160 films across Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada languages. His latest outing was in Meher Ramesh's Bholaa Shankar, a Telugu remake of the Kollywood hero Ajith's Tamil film Vedalam. Now, the iconic actor is set to grace the silver screen once again in the upcoming film Vishwambhara, directed by Vasshista Mallidi of Bimbisara fame. The film, a fantasy adventure, is poised for a grand release during Sankranthi in 2025.

