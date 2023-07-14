Meet Sreeleela, the new sensation of Tollywood who is replacing top actresses

Sreeleela, you must have heard the name right? She is all over the Telugu film industry. The young star has become a new sensation in Tollywood. Not two or three, she almost has ten films in her kitty as the female lead. Sreeleela is giving tough competition to every actress in the Telugu film industry and it's all because of how she managed to impress the audience with her acting, dancing, and expressions. She has all qualities to stand out as the best actress.

It was Sreeleela's performance in 'Dhamaka' and her dance skills that made everyone wonder who the girl is. Since then, a plethora of opportunities have come knocking at her door. Her schedule is full, yet she remains the top choice for every filmmaker.

The rise of Sreeleela in just four years

Sreeleela has made a name for herself as a top actress in the film industry in just four years. She made her debut in 2019 with the Kannada film Kiss. After two years, the actress entered the Telugu film industry with the romantic comedy Pelli SandaD, directed by debutant Gowri Ronanki. Although the film failed at the box office, her performance was well-received with applause and acclaim.

Sreeleela then appeared in the comedy movie Dhamaka, co-starring Ravi Teja and directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina. It was her impeccable dance moves and expressions in the songs Jinthak and Pulsar Bike that made everyone fall in love with her. She received immense praise for her lovely portrayal and breathtaking dance.

The rising star is in huge demand, every director and producer wants to cast her in most upcoming films. She is paired with the biggest superstars like Mahesh Babu, Balakrishna, and more. The actress bagged 9 projects after Dhamaka's release and is rumored to be part of more films as well.

First choice for filmmakers

The young beauty has Panja Vaisshnav's Tej's Aadi Keshava, Ram Pothineni's Skanda, Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari, Pawan Kalyan's Ustad Bhagath Singh, Nithiin32, Vijay Deverakonda's VD12 and Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram. These are confirmed projects so far.

Sreeleela has become the first choice for every upcoming film. Yes, she is the first option to cast as the female lead. The actress is replacing top actresses like Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna, and more, who have paved a niche for themselves over the years in the film industry. According to reports, she is being considered for films like Guntur Kaaram and VNRTRIO.

She is also roped in to shake her legs with Icon Star Allu Arjun in his next, produced by Aha in its productional debut.

Sreeleela rumored to replace Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna

So initially, Sreeleela was roped in as the second female lead in Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas' film Guntur Kaaram. Pooja Hegde was the main lead. However, it has been rumored that she has replaced Pooja Hegde. The Radhe Shyam actress backed out of the film due to date issues and script changes. And so makers reportedly decided to replace her with Sreeleela. Yes, while the official announcement is yet to be made, reports suggest that it's very much true.

On Sreeleela's 22nd birthday, the makers released her first look from the film. She looked stunning in a traditional half saree, painting her toes in the poster. And not just from Guntur Kaaram, many special posters and videos from her upcoming film were released.

Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna, and Venky Kudumula announced a movie together, tentatively titled VNRTRIO after their blockbuster film Bheeshma. But due to the dates issue and Rashmika Mandanna's commitments to her Hindi films, the actress opted out of the South film. And now just two days after the news, the first name that's buzzing for the replacement is Sreeleela.

As per reports, Sreeleela will be essaying the role in the film, which was originally meant for Rashmika. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet by the makers of the film.

Sreeleela is just 22 years old, and probably one of the youngest actresses in the Telugu film industry. She has managed to give a run for money to every star with back-to-back movies. The actress has more movies than superstars like Prabhas, Ram Charan, and others. This is probably the highest number of projects any star heroine ever had at a single point in time during the peak of their careers.



