Darshan Thoogudeepa suffers from back pain in prison; urges authorities to transfer him to Bangalore: Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding the death and alleged murder of an individual.

Darshan Thoogudeepa is currently lodged in the Bellary jail for his alleged involvement in the brutal murder of his fan Renukaswamy. As per the latest reports, the actor has been suffering from extreme back pain and is unable to walk.

The latest report by Tv9 claims that the murder-accused actor's L1-L5 (vertebrae) in the lower back, also known as the lumbar spine, has been severely affected. Further, the report claims that Darshan Thoogudeepa has pleaded with the authorities to shift him to Bangalore. It is pertinent to mention that earlier, the Kannada actor had asked the authorities to shift him to Parappana Agrahara jail if the court further denied his bail.

On a related note, Darshan's lawyer arrived at the Bellary jail on October 19 (Saturday) to meet him. Upon the arrival of his lawyer, Darshan Thoogudeepa was apparently seen walking to the visitor's room in immense pain. He was struggling to stand or walk without support.

Meanwhile, the jailed actor has been given physiotherapy treatment in the prison for his back pain. Upon the doctor’s advice, Darshan has been given a medical bed, a chair, and a pillow inside his cell for his health issue. However, the back pain issue has not yet subsided and the doctor has advised surgery.

Another report by Vijay Karnataka says that Darshan Thoogudeepa has been facing back pain issues for many years. He often visited the hospital and involved necessary exercises and therapies in his routine. The actor has even undergone minor surgeries. Darshan Thoogudeepa's health has deteriorated since he has not been able to follow his earlier routine in jail.

Coming to Darshan's involvement in the Renukaswamy case, his bail petition was recently denied by a Bangalore court. Following this, the Kannada star approached the Karnataka High Court for bail and reportedly asked for an emergency hearing.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any physical, emotional, or sexual abuse, then do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for this.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Tamil 8 elimination: Arnav gets evicted in second week from Vijay Sethupathi-hosted reality TV show; here's how netizens reacted