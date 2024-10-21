Bigg Boss Tamil 8 elimination: Arnav gets evicted in second week from Vijay Sethupathi-hosted reality TV show; here's how netizens reacted

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, is getting intense as well as unpredictable as we are moving forward to the third week. Surprisingly, during the weekend episode, Arnav became the second contestant to get eliminated from the reality TV show. Earlier, Ravindar, aka Fatman, was the first housemate to get evicted.

After Arnav got eliminated from the Bigg Boss house, he went ahead and broke the BB trophy into pieces in the garden area. He further joined Vijay Sethupathi on the stage and confronted his fellow housemates. While the actor praised a few, he did not hold back from criticizing the others.

As Arnav was leaving the show, the Maharaja actor bid him farewell and offered him great advice. He said, "Eat good biryani, watch a good movie, and start a fresh life after going outside." Vijay Sethupathi's words made Arnav happy, and he left the show on a good note.

Meanwhile, the actor's eviction was met with mixed responses from the audience. A netizen wrote, "#Arnav took too much time to play the game. He was cautious of his image and pretended to be different person faked, all costed him his opportunity! He wasn’t an active participant in boys side."

Meanwhile, another user posted, "When some contestants get eliminated, especially when they least expect it, when we hate them so much, and when they get trolled after getting eliminated, it feels so good, evil, and satisfying. Though i didn't hate #Arnav so much. This elimination was good."

Check out more reactions below:

The latest season of Bigg Boss Tamil started with 18 contestants. Now, after Fatman and Arnav's eviction, only 16 players are left in the game.

They include Jeffrey, Ranjith, Dharsha, Jacquline, Soundariya, Sachana, Vishal, Muthukumaran, Ananthi, Pavitra, Arun, Anshitha, Sunita, Sathya, Deepak, and Tharshika.

After Arnav's elimination, viewers can witness a shift in the dynamics between the remaining housemates as the third-week nominations will take place on Monday, October 21.

