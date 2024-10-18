Darshan Thoogudeepa case: NCR filed against Jailed actor for allegedly threatening producer; report

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding the death and alleged murder of an individual.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa who has been allegedly accused of murdering his fan Renukaswamy has found himself in yet another legal trouble. The actor, who is currently serving his judicial custody in Bellary jail, has once again hit the headlines after an NCR was filed against Darshan Thoogudeepa.

According to a report in News 18, the actor has been accused of threatening producer Bharath. The report also claims that the NCR was registered at the Kengeri police station on Friday (October 18, 2024). The complaint also mentions Darshan Thoogudeepa’s manager, Nagaraj. For the uninitiated, Bharat is a film producer known for his contribution to the Kannada film Industry.

Meanwhile, Darshan Thoogudeepa, accused of murdering his fan Renukaswamy was denied bail in the case on October 14. Along with him, his rumored partner Pavithra Gowda’s bail was also denied by the court. As per the latest reports, the Kannada actor moved to the higher court and submitted a bail plea thus challenging the previous verdict of the lower court.

According to a report in Times Now, Darshan Thoogudeepa’s fresh bail petition in the Karnataka High Court includes a request for an emergency hearing. Moreover, the co-accused and actress Pavithra Gowda has also approached the court for her bail. The High Court is anticipated to take up the matter by October 22, 2024. For the unversed, Darshan Thoogudeepa allegedly brutally murdered Renukaswamy for sending inappropriate messages to Pavithra Gowda.

As per media reports, the jailed actor got Renukaswamy kidnapped and kept him in a shed, where Darshan and his accomplices tortured him before killing him. On June 9, 2024, Renukaswamy’s body was discovered by local authorities near a storm well drain in the Sumanahalli region of Bangalore.

Further, his post-mortem report revealed that the deceased victim had a missing ear, ruptured testicles, and innumerable wound and bruise marks all over his body.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of physical, emotional, or sexual abuse then do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same.

