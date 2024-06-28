Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Decoding the shocking timeline of Darshan Thoogudeepa's controversial case

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Recently, Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested over the alleged murder of his fan, Renuka Swamy. Actress Pavithra Gowda, a friend of Darshan is also in custody as another prime accused in the case.

Shocking details of the murder case have stunned the nation over the past few weeks. In this article, we will focus on the Renuka Swamy murder case’s timeline and its associated developments.

What’s the Darshan Thoogudeepa's controversial case?

The case came to light when an unidentified body was recovered in the Kamakshipalya area of Bangalore. According to the police, after the murder, the body of the victim was dumped into a stormwater drain in Kamakshipalya.

Police, with the help of CCTV footage and other digital evidence, had identified the victim as Renukaswamy, a pharmacist from Chitradurga.

Further investigation led the police to suspect the involvement of Kannada actor Darshan in the case. The technical investigation and CCTV footage established the presence of Darshan and his friend Pavithra at the crime scene during the intervening nights of June 8 and June 9.

Backstory of the case

As per reports, Renukaswamy had been sending derogatory and defamatory messages to Pavitra Gowda on Instagram. He accused Pavitra Gowda of Darshan’s separation from his wife Vjayalakshmi.

Renuka Swamy even threatened Pavitra, saying that if she did not stop, the consequences would be worse. Enraged by this, Darshan went to confront Renukaswamy, and this turned into a fistfight that led to the tragic murder of Renukaswamy.

It is further alleged that Darshan paid Rs 30 lakh to another accused, Pradosh, to dispose off Renuka Swamy’s body.

Here's how Darshan’s wife reacted to the controvesry

Actor Darshan's wife, Vijayalakshmi Darshan, reacted to the murder allegations against her husband and condemned the media for telecasting and sharing unverified news regarding the case on social media.

She took to social media and shared a picture of the injunction order against the media and wrote, "Firstly, I wish to express my deepest condolences to the family of the late Sri. Renukaswamy. However, for the past few days, it has been really depressing to bear all the allegations for Darshan, myself, our teenage son, and all of Darshan's friends, family, and fans.”

In the coming days, further details and truths behind this shocking case will be unraveled. What makes this case particularly unique is the involvement of a superstar in connection with the murder of his own fan.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Renuka Swamy murder case: Netizens demand death penalty for Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa