Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to be in the limelight for several reasons, one of which is to find a new replacement for Dayaben after Disha Vakani left the show. Disha aka Dayaben bid adieu to the show in 2017, as she went on maternity break, ever since then the show has not been able to find her replacement.

Her exit marked a significant downfall in the TRP rates of the TMKOC. Further, the false promises made by Asit Modi and confused statements by the cast of the show have angered the viewers, but the question still remains the same, ‘When will Daya return to Gokuldham society?’

In this article read about the top 5 times when the makers and cast of the show promised and made statements about Dayaben returning but failed to deliver.

5 times Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah teased a new Dayaben but didn't deliver

Dayaben was anticipated to come on Diwali:

In one of the promos, the residents of Gokuldham society prepared an elaborate Diwali welcome for Dayaben, stirring excitement among viewers. However, disappointment ensued when Dayaben failed to return, despite her brother Sundar promising to bring her back from Ahmedabad. This twist left Jethalal particularly disheartened.

The promotional strategy sparked frustration among fans, leading to accusations that Asit Modi was manipulating viewer emotions solely to boost ratings. Disgruntled viewers took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction.

One viewer tweeted, "#BoycottTMKOC I will also join this trend, I stopped watching new episodes from 2021, what they are going to do to this epic show is sad. Just lies and playing with the emotions of their loyal fans who still watch it." Another expressed, "Why #TMKOC making us fool- saying #dayabhabi is coming???!! Now fed up with these old tactics. Either replace Dayabhabi with a new actor or stop this repetitive plot. Now seriously thinking to stop watching."

These reactions highlight the audience's growing impatience with the show's repetitive storylines and unfulfilled promises.

When Asit Modi promised to bring back Disha Vakani:

In an interview, Asit Modi, the creator of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, addressed the speculation about the return of actress Disha Vakani to the show. Modi emphasized his efforts to bring Vakani back, noting her significant contribution over the past fifteen years. "I promise you all that Disha Vakani will soon be back to 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'," he assured fans.

Modi also expressed a personal sentiment, describing Vakani as like a sister to him and acknowledging her desire to prioritize family time. He stated, "If she wants to spend some time with her family, she can, and I will not force her to come back."

However, Modi later on signaled a change in direction, indicating that the show might be looking for a replacement for Vakani as she wishes to extend her family time. He elaborated on the challenges of this transition, saying, "The casting for the character isn’t easy and it will be a challenge for any actress to step into Disha’s shoes. We will need a brilliant performer for the part."

Jethalal lights the Akhand jyot:

In one of the promos, Jethalal comes home to light the akhand jyot in the temple, when Sundar lets Bapuji, Tappu, and Jethalal listen to Daya's voice note. The voice in the voice note seemed to be similar to Disha Vakani’s which brewed anticipation amongst the audience.

Later, when Sundar was asked when Daya would return, he gave very confusing answers but assured them that she could return anytime in 2024.

Responding to this Jethala gave an ultimatum to Sundar that if she did not return the former would divorce her.

Jethalal is eagerly waiting to meet Daya:

In one of the promos, Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi is seen having a phone call with Sundar, asking him when he is bringing Daya back to Gokuldham society, to or which Sundar is seen giving a confusing answer. Further asking for clarification on the same, Dilip aka Jethalal asked when he and Daya were going to start their journey.

Responding to which Sundar said that they are not going to come. This broke Jethalal and Bapuji’s hearts. However, when Jethalal reminded Sundar of his promise, Sundar said that they were not going to come tomorrow but the day after tomorrow.

This episode ignited the anticipation amongst the audience once again. But they were disappointed soon enough and bashed the makers of the show on Instagram.

In the comment section, one of the users wrote, “I think producers have no new story and we all r foolish to follow this.” Another one wrote, “Really guys just playing with our emotions just put a full stop to Dayabhabhi's character & Popatlal's marriage you guys are stretching too much every time.” Whereas the other one commented, “Making a false image of a show. Make the correct, true, and clear details of the show otherwise Close the show.”

Jennifer Mistry reveals Disha’s replacement:

A video is getting viral on social media where Jennifer Mistry who used to essay the role of Mrs. Sodi in Asit Modi’s produced show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has revealed that the team has finalized a 28-year-old girl from Delhi, who exactly mimics Daya’s character like Disha.

But the makers are not taking her on board because she is very young. And the significant age gap between Dilip Joshi and her will be reflected. Mistry even mentioned that along with all the cast she had a mock shoot, and she is exactly the replica of Disha. Once she gets ready, no one can figure out the difference.

Also, she highlighted that the makers called the 28-year-old actress several times for the audition from Delhi in the past three years, but are still unsure whether to keep her as Daya.

Further shedding light on why Disha left the show, Jennifer said that she had some issues with the production team. She was demanding 6-7 hours of shoot but Asit wanted her to work for 10 hours. Also, she wanted off on Saturday-Sunday and denied late-night shoots.

The actress added that Disha even visited the sets and told everyone that she would resume shooting but didn't return after that.

