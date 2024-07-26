Devadoothan re-release: Mohanlal starrer mystery horror flick mesmerizes audience after 24 years; here’s what netizens have to say

Devadoothan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is hitting the big screens after 24 years since its initial release. Directed by Sibi Malayil, the film was a box-office debacle at the time, despite receiving critical acclaim.

This mystery horror flick has developed a cult following over the years, particularly for its mystical premise, impressive performances, and magical music by Vidyasagar. With the film returning to theaters in 4K after two decades, netizens are celebrating its revival online.

Devadoothan re-release: Netizens celebrate the Mohanlal starrer in theaters after 24 years of release

Taking to their X (formerly Twitter) handles, netizens are in complete awe of the experience provided by the Mohanlal starrer. The film is being praised for its performances, particularly by the versatile actor, while music director Vidyasagar is celebrated for his impeccable work on the film's tracks and scores.

In a theater response video shared by netizens, the audience is seen getting riled up to cheer for the reimagined Carnatic classic Entharo Mahanubhavulu, which has garnered significant acclaim over the years. This musical piece, originally composed by Tyagaraja, is used in the movie to introduce Mohanlal’s character, Vishal Krishnamoorthy, a famous and renowned musician.

More about Mohanlal starrer Devadoothan

Devadoothan which translates to The Heavenly Messenger is a mystery horror flick starring Mohanlal in the lead role. The film which was released back in 2000 was directed by veteran director Sibi Malayail with renowned novelist and screenwriter Raghunath Paleri penning the script.

The movie follows the life of a talented musician, Vishal Krishnamoorthy, who was once expelled from his institution for allegedly playing a protected instrument that he insists played itself. Years later, he is called back to his alma mater to direct a musical, where he once again encounters the haunting melody he heard years ago.

This leads him to find the origins of the melody and how the mystical instrument has a mystery of its own. Besides the complete actor, the movie also features actors like Jaya Prada, Vijayalakshmi, Murali, Sarath Das, Vineeth Kumar, Janardhanan, and Jagathy Sreekumar in prominent roles.

