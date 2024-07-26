96 Deleted Scene: When Vijay Sethupathi’s Ram and Trisha Krishnan’s Janaki had surprise meeting with S Janaki

Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan’s romantic drama, 96 that released in 2018 continues to be one of the most-loved Tamil films. The plot of the film tugs a chord in the heart of every fan, as it beautifully captures the memory of school life and the nostalgic memories that keep coming back even when the student moves on in their life.

Directed and written by C Prem Kumar under the banner of Madras Enterprises, the film earned a massive response at the box-office and was a major hit. Even today, several clips from 96 often circulate on the internet, making their fans fall back in love of the film once again. Check out a deleted scene from the movie, featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha Krishnan and the legendary singer, S Janaki.

What is the deleted scene from Vijay Sethupathi’s 96?

In the deleted scene from 96, Vijay Sethupathi as Ramachandran is seen taking a slight stroll on the roads with Trisha Krishnan’s character, Janu, while the two of them enjoy a small chit chat reminiscing various memories from their school life.

Amid their conversation, the two of them jump to the topic of the legendary singer, S Janaki and to Janu’s utter surprise, Ramachandran points out how they are coincidentally crossing the singer’s home itself. Realizing it, Janu jumps in excitement and asks Ram to click her picture in front of S Janaki’s residence.

As Ram obliges Janu, suddenly, they are intercepted by a car, which belongs to S Janaki and her husband. The two are invited inside the singer’s home, where they have a candid conversation, and the singer even asks Janu to sing a song. S Janaki then joins Janu bringing forth her musical melody.

More about the film 96

Apart from the magical chemistry woven by Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan as the lead pair, the film also stars other eminent actors including Devadarshini, Rajkumar, and Janagaraj among others.

The film revolves around the unfinished love story between the lead protagonists, who meet after so many years of their school life. While Janu has progressed in her life and is now a married lady, her shared feelings with Ram rekindle once they meet again after years. However, at the end, she advises him to move on in life as well.

