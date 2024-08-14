Dhanush and Shruti Haasan's blockbuster film 3 to re-release in theaters all over India on THIS day

Dhanush's fans are in for a treat as his 2012 romantic psychological thriller 3, starring Shruti Haasan opposite him, is all set to re-release in theaters across India once again. The film, which marked the directorial debut of Aishwarya R. Dhanush and the music debut of Anirudh Ravichander, has been re-mastered for its re-release.

According to a report by Aakashavaani, Dhanush and Shruti Haasan's film will re-release in theaters on September 14. The film follows the story of Ram (Dhanush) and Janani (Shruti Haasan), a couple who fall in love during their school days and eventually get married. However, their seemingly perfect life takes an unexpected turn when Ram suddenly commits suicide, leaving Janani to unravel the mystery behind his untimely demise.

The film's intense narration, coupled with powerful performances by the lead actors, struck a chord with audiences upon its initial release in 2012. Dhanush's portrayal of a man struggling with inner demons earned him critical acclaim, while Shruti Haasan impressed with her nuanced performance as the grieving wife

One of the highlights of 3 was the music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who made his debut with this film. The soundtrack, particularly the song Why This Kolaveri Di penned and sung by Dhanush, became a viral sensation and one of the most streamed songs ever.

As 3 gears up for its nationwide re-release, fans can look forward to revisiting the film's gripping narrative.

On the work front, Dhanush is currently gearing up for his upcoming release, Kubera. Set to be a multilingual release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, Kubera also features prominent actors Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is directed by renowned director Sekhar Kammula.

While specific plot details are still under wraps, Kubera is described as a social drama set against the backdrop of Mumbai's Dharavi slums. Meanwhile, Dhanush recently delivered a hit film Raayan. The movie marked his second directorial debut and was well-received by the audience.

