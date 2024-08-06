THROWBACK: When Shruti Haasan felt bad about taking dad Kamal Haasan for granted; ‘He was offended’

Kamal Haasan is undoubtedly one of the most legendary actors of all time. But behind the camera, he is also a beloved father to his daughters, Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan. In one of her older interviews, Shruti once recalled offending her father with a shocking claim, which she later felt bad about.

Previously, during her conversation on Mandira Bedi’s The Love Laugh Live Show: Season 3, Shruti remembered a childhood anecdote, wherein she walked up to her father and told him to his face that she would prefer to be related to someone more famous than him.

Recalling the statement of the then 9-year-old Shruti, the Krack actress said, “I was about nine years old and I just felt like I was taking him for granted. I was over the whole 'Is your dad Kamal Haasan?' thing. I thought we could be related maybe to Einstein or like... That would be cool.”

However, Shruti highlighted that at that time, she did not really understand her father Kamal Haasan’s fame and left him offended and hurt with her statement. Recalling how her dad then responded to her, the actress narrated, “But he was extremely offended and he was like, 'Shruti, I am really famous. Like a lot of people really like me.' And I was like, 'Yeah, but you know what I mean.' He was like, 'No, I don't know what you mean.'”

Furthermore, during her conversation, Shruti tagged her parents, Kamal Haasan and Sarika, as rebels in their own way and added how she too had imbibed the same trait.

Elucidating her statement, the diva then opened up on another childhood anecdote that proved her rebel nature. She talked about finding a loophole to miss her Bharatnatyam classes, which her father was very particular about.

Adding how she managed to miss the class by making a perpetual mistake, Shruti reminisced, “So I saw one girl get chucked out of the class for wearing a dress, so I promptly put on a dress the next day. I found my loophole. But for me, I don't look at it as rebellion; I look at it as a child's way of finding a loophole.”

On the work front, Shruti Haasan would be next seen in a handful of films, including Dacoit: A Love Story, Coolie, Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam, and Chennai Story. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan would be a part of Indian 3 and Thug Life.

