When R Madhavan opened up on once being 'very jealous' of Dhanush because of THIS reason

R Madhavan’s collaboration with filmmaker Aanand L Rai in Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns emerged as commercial blockbusters. In 2015, the actor showered praises on the filmmaker and said that Anand’s expertise lies in knowing his artists well. Besides, R Madhavan also spoke about how he was jealous of Dhanush when the actor-director duo collaborated on Raanjhanaa.

In an interview with IndiaGlitz, he said, “I was very jealous of Dhanush when he was doing his next film with Aanand. Because I was going to miss that. I am going to be jealous of any other actor that Aanand works with.”

Further, the Minnale actor termed Aanand L Rai and Dhanush’s collaboration on the 2013 film ‘Brilliant’. Moreover, Madhavan complimented the filmmaker and said, “Aanand’s expertise lies in the fact that he knows his artists really well. As a director, he has told me things that gave me goosebumps when I heard it. I am like why could somebody not tell me something like this?"

It is pertinent to mention that Aanand L Rai again collaborated with Dhanush in the 2021 film Atrangi Re, which also featured actors Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, Dhanush and R Madhavan are doing quite well on the work front. While the former was last seen in his second directorial Raayan, the latter appeared alongside Jyotika and Ajay Devgn in Vikas Bahl’s Shaitaan.

Up next, both the pan-Indian actors have interesting projects in the pipeline. Dhanush is gearing up for his much-awaited film Kubera. He will feature alongside Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna.

As per reports, Sekhar Kammula's directorial is set in Dharavi, Mumbai, with the Raayan actor supposedly playing a homeless man who becomes a bigshot mafia. Moreover, Dhanush will be seen in the much-awaited biopic on veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja by Arun Matheswaran.

On the other hand, Madhavan will collaborate with Nayanthara and Siddharth for an upcoming sports flick titled Test. The film is directed by S. Sashikanth and written by Suman Kumar. As per reports, the story revolves around three people whose worlds collide during an international cricket test match in Chennai which then forces them to make life-changing difficult decisions.

