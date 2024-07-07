WATCH: Dhanush rushes from Raayan audio launch to Kubera sets; arrives in Hyderabad

Right after the audio launch function of Raayan, Dhanush headed to the sets of Kubera in Hyderabad. The actor rushed to join the shoot. In Kubera, he is sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna for the first time.

Actor Dhanush is having a jam-packed year. From his earlier release Captain Miller, he leapt forward for his next, titled Raayan, which will be released this month end.

Dhanush himself is the director and writer of this gangster drama set in North Chennai. Raayan is his second film as a director since the 2017 film Paa Paandi. Unlike Paa Paandi, in which he made a cameo appearance, Dhanush will play the lead role in Raayan.

Dhanush papped at Hyderabad airport as he arrives for Kubera shoot

The audio launch in Chennai yesterday saw the performances by Dhanush himself, along with composer AR Rahman, which certainly raised the film's expectations. Losing no time, Dhanush went to the sets of Kubera after the audio launch, the third film he has been confirmed for this year. This kind of relentless schedule defines Dhanush's dedication and commitment to his craft.

About Raayan

Dhanush is returning behind the camera with Raayan, a gangster-action drama set in North Chennai—something he has excelled at as an actor. Previously, in Vetrimaran's Vada Chennai, Dhanush starred in another crime drama based in North Chennai.

The most exciting part of Raayan is its ensemble cast, comprising S.J. Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, Dushara Vijayan, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

The music of Raayan is composed by AR Rahman and the songs have already proved to be chartbusters. The third single Raayan Rumble, released a day in advance of the audio launch, is a trippy rap where rapper Arivu sang for AR Rahman after Mamannan.

Mysteries in Kubera

Telugu director Sekhar Kammula is coming up with a pan-Indian mythological film, Kubera, starring an exciting cast that includes Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh.

Kubera offers many mysteries starting from its title. Yesterday, a character introduction for Rashmika Mandanna was released, in which she was captured in an intriguing scene where she is digging in some isolated place at night.

She dug out a massive suitcase buried under the ground with the help of an iron rod and shovel and opened it to show it was filled with cash. Kubera comes up with a lot of mysteries and surprises.

With Dhanush in the lead role, Kubera is generating even more excitement among fans.

