Dhanush’s 'red card' issue resolved, actor to work on new project and settle payments: REPORT

The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) had earlier issued a red card against Dhanush, citing unprofessional behavior. The actor was accused of abandoning projects despite receiving advance payments from the producers. However, the issue has finally resolved as the council lifted the red card against Dhanush.

According to recent reports, the red card imposed on Dhanush has been canceled by the TFPC. The actor has also agreed to do a film with Thenandal Films. He will also be returning a substantial amount to 5 Star Creations to mark an end to the dispute.

For the unversed, if a red card is issued against an actor, then he or she is barred from working with any producers in Tamil cinema until the disputes are resolved. In Dhanush's case, the actor was accused of completing a film with Thenandal Studio Limited despite accepting an advance payment from the makers.

According to a report on News18, the film council had stated, "In the situation where Dhanush has received advance payments from several producers, the producers are requested to consult the Tamil Film Producers Association before starting work on new films starring actor Dhanush."

Nevertheless, the issue has finally been resolved, and fans can expect an exciting project featuring Dhanush in the future.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush recently delivered a blockbuster hit, Raayan. The film marked his second directorial after the success of Pa Paandi.

Currently, Dhanush is working on his film with Sekhar Kammula, titled Kubera. The film is touted as an action drama film starring Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni in prominent roles. Kubera is expected to showcase the life of a homeless man who becomes a wealthy mafia leader.

Advertisement

Alongside these projects, Dhanush is also gearing up for the release of his third directorial titled Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam. The romantic comedy film will feature Pavish, Anikha Surendran, and others in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Tamil Film Producers Council issues ‘red card’ for Dhanush and urges makers to discuss his casting with association