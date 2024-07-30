Tamil Film Producers Council issues ‘red card’ for Dhanush and urges makers to discuss his casting with association

Dhanush has landed in trouble after the Tamil Film Producers Council issued a red card against him for allegedly abandoning ongoing projects after taking advance payments. They urged the makers to discuss with the council before casting him for films.

Tamil Film Producers Council issues ‘red card’ for Dhanush

The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) has decided to halt the commencement of all new film projects and related activities from August 16 to November 1. The decision has been taken to clear backlogs of films stuck in various stages of filmmaking.

Further, the rising cost of production due to artist remuneration and other expenses will also be analyzed. A meeting was held that was graced by office bearers from the Tamil Film Producers’ Council, and Tamil Film Producers’ Association among others.

During the discussion, Dhanush's name popped up and grabbed eyeballs. He was called out while the issue of actors and technicians abandoning ongoing projects after getting advances was addressed.

To the unversed, the Raayan actor was accused in 2023 by Sri Thenandal Films that after receiving an advance, Dhanush did not come for the shoot.

As per News18, the council said, “In the situation where Dhanush has received advance payments from several producers, the producers are requested to consult the Tamil Film Producers Association before starting work on new films starring actor Dhanush.”

In another report by IndiaGlitz, it was stated that Dhanush had been issued a red card. Apart from him, Tamil actor Vishal has also been given a red card for allegedly ‘misusing the council’s funds during his tenure as TFPC president.’

Dhanush on the work front

Dhanush was last seen in his much-awaited film Raayan. The film was released on July 26. 2024 and so far has been receiving positive responses from the audience. Next, the actor will be seen in another highly-anticipated film called Kubera. The film will star Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nagarjuna in crucial roles.

Moreover, Dhanush will be part of the biopic on veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja. The film will be helmed by Arun Matheswaran and produced in a joint venture by Connekkt Media, PK Prime Production, and Mercuri Movies. The biopic will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

