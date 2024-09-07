Kubera poster out: Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni’s fierce yet contrasting looks leave everyone spellbound

Dhanush’s upcoming film Kubera has been creating all the buzz, ever since it was announced. The Sekhar Kammula directorial is slated to hit the theaters on December 31, 2024. And now, on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi, the makers of the film dropped the highly-anticipated first poster, featuring Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni in never-seen-before avatars.

Taking to X(formerly Twitter), makers of Kubera dropped the first-ever poster of the film, and it has left everyone spellbinded. While Dhanush is seen donning a new look with full beard and grown hair, it is his disheveled attire which intrigues everyone about what the film will be about.

On the other hand Nagarjuna Akkineni is seen in a fresh new look, while his stern look adds onto the hint of mystery that one can expect from the film.

Well, surely the magnanimous performance by these two stalwart actors can be safely hailed as a true blue entertainer. Besides them, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, Dalip Tahil and others.

Back on July 5, 2024, the first glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna from Kubera was announced by the makers. In the video, the actress could be seen arriving inside a deep jungle. She thereafter digs the ground below her and is surprised to find a bag from inside of it.

The actress’ simple look and perfect expressions left her fans all intrigued to witness the film soon!

Watch the video here.

Prior to this, it was back on March 8, 2024, when Dhanush had dropped some pictures of himself, which were his look from the upcoming Kubera. His bearded look and shabby clothes attire hinted at some kind of challenging path for his on-screen character in the film.

Well, along with Sekhar Kammula, the film is bankrolled by Amigos Creation while its music is handled by Devi Sri Prasad.

