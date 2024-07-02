Makers of Dhanush’s Kubera DROP an intriguing sneak peek poster for Rashmika Mandanna

Dhanush and director Sekhar Kammula have joined hands for the first time for the film Kubera, which has undoubtedly created a buzz among fans. Now, the makers have finally unveiled a poster of Rashmika Mandanna from the film, promising that her character "intrigues with every layer!"

The official poster of Rashmika does not feature her look but announces a character reveal to be out on July 5, 2024. Earlier, the makers had also revealed the character of Nagarjuna Akkineni from the movie with a glimpse as well.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna’s intriguing poster from Dhanush & Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer Kubera

The new poster featuring Rashmika Mandanna has surely caused a stir on the internet with fans wondering what might be her significance in the Dhanush starrer. The upcoming film Kubera has been creating quite a buzz since the movie was announced a while back.

The movie not only marks Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula’s first collaboration but will also witness Nagarjuna Akkineni sharing the screen with the Captain Miller actor. The first look of the film itself had generated quite the intrigue when we saw Dhanush donning a beggar-like look with a contrasting name like Kubera.

Further ahead, the makers also dropped the first glimpse of Nagarjuna Akkineni from the film as well. The sneak peek into the character showcased a different side to the actor's role, adding more intrigue to the storyline. Furthermore, set in Mumbai, the film features actors such as Jim Sarbh and Dalip Tahil in significant roles.

Rashmika Mandanna’s lineups

Rashmika Mandanna is currently set to appear in the lead role for the much-awaited sequel film Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. The movie starring Allu Arjun in the lead role is a continuation of the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise and also has Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist.

The movie is slated to be released on December 6, 2024, and is considered to be one of the most expensive films made in India. Furthermore, the actress is also playing the lead role in upcoming Hindi movies like Chaava and Salman Khan starrer Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss.

