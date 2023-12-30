EXCLUSIVE: 'He is over the moon', Prashanth Neel shares how Prabhas feels post the release of Salaar

Prashanth Neel is among the most demanded directors in the country currently. Since the KGF series, he has been getting offers to direct films across industries. His recent release Salaar is running successfully in theatres and has grossed well over Rs 450 crores worldwide in its first 8 days. The director graced Pinkvilla for his exclusive interview following the release of his film, where he talked in length about the world of Salaar. The master director also shared Prabhas' reaction to the response that Salaar has been getting since its release.

Prashanth Neel Reveals That Prabhas Is Over The Moon With The Response That Salaar Has Got

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, director Prashanth Neel was asked about whether he had had a talk with Prabhas post the release of Salaar or not, and if yes, what his reaction was like, to the love that his film is getting. Neel confirmed that he recently had a talk with Prabhas. Then, he told about the Baahubali actor's reaction to the way Salaar was received by the audiences worldwide over the first weekend. The KGF director said, "I mean he (Prabhas) is absolutely over the moon, with something like this. His reaction is euphoric". Neel then explained that film directors on the other hand, are generally not a 100 percent satisfied with what they create, as he said, "I don't think any filmmaker is going to be absolutely satisfied. So I won't be satisfied. Even with KGF 2, I was not satisfied with what I did."

Watch the full Pinkvilla interview featuring Prashanth Neel

Prashanth Neel Confirms That Salaar 2 Will Be Bigger And Better Than The First Part

Prashanth Neel, despite not being 100 percent satisfied with Salaar, was very happy that they got the character of 'Deva' right. The ace director talked about what he plans to achieve with the second part of Salaar and concluded by reiterating that the sequel of the Prabhas-Prashanth Neel film will be bigger and better since that's what the story demands.

Upcoming Prabhas Films and Prashanth Neel Films

Prabhas fans and admirers have a plethora of films to look forward to starting with the untitled horror-comedy directed by Maruthi, followed by Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit directed by the director who can't go wrong, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. As about Prashanth Neel, he will next be working with Jr NTR. His other films include Salaar Part 2 and KGF: Chapter 3.

About Salaar

Salaar revolves around the friendship between a prince and a renegade, who happens to be his childhood friend.

When And Where To Watch Salaar

Salaar can now be watched at a theatre near you. The film’s tickets can be booked on online ticketing applications or from the box office.

