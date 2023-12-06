EXCLUSIVE: Yash 19 with Geetu Mohandas to have 3 leading ladies; Filming begins soon

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Yash is looking to collaborate with national Award-Winning director, Geetu Mohandas, for his next after the historic success of the KGF Franchise. We also reported that the film is expected to go on floors around December 2023 (You Can Read Here). A couple of days back, Yash took to social media to inform all his fans that he will be announcing Yash 19 on December 8, 2023. And now we have some exclusive information for all the fans.

3 Leading Ladies For Yash in Geetu Mohandas' next

According to sources close to the development, the duo of Yash and Geetu Mohandas have packed a punch by having a solid star cast on board the film. Contrary to the reports that the film has one female lead, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Yash 19 will have 3 actresses coming on board for prominent roles in the film. “The names of all the three leading ladies have been kept under wraps, but the team has already locked the entire cast of this ambitious action thriller with Yash in grey shades,” revealed a source close to the development.

Yash has surprised one and all with his choice as he has established himself to be a mass hero, whereas Geetu Mohandas comes from a completely different school of filmmaking. However, rather than chasing the bigger names, Yash decided to go ahead with a script that merits his presence. He has been working closely with Geetu on all aspects over the last year and is now finally ready to take the film on floors.

Action Like Never Before in Yash 19

Much like what we reported before, the action sequences of this yet-untitled film will be unique and new for Indian Cinema. Yash has personally worked with Geetu on deciding the location of shoots as the duo are looking to explore virgin locations. While an exact release date is yet to be locked, the buzz is, that Yash 19 will be a 2025 release.

Geethu Menon is known for films like Liar’s Dice and The Elder One, wherein the former went on to win 6 major international awards across the world with 2 National Awards in India. Liar’s Dice was also India’s official submission for the Best Foreign Film category for the 87th Academy Awards. Meanwhile, Yash also has KGF 3 under his kitty with Hombale Films and the gangster saga will chronicle the tale of Rocky Bhai between 1978 and 1981. The film is in scripting stage and is expected to kick off sometime in 2025.

Any guesses on who the three leading ladies would be?

