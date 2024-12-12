Did Sai Pallavi turn vegetarian for her Bollywood debut with Ranbir Kapoor? Actress REACTS to rumors

Sai Pallavi has been one such star who rarely steps up to clarify rumors about herself spread around on the internet. And recently the diva did so and even threatened with severe legal repercussions, as speculations regarding her turning vegetarian surfaced on the internet.

Shared by a media outlet, the blind item claimed that Sai Pallavi had made a major change in her lifestyle and turned completely vegetarian since she is playing the role of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The report further stated that the diva travels with her own team of cooks, who prepare separate vegetarian food for her.

Taking to Twitter (now X), Sai Pallavi strongly reacted against these baseless rumors and stated, “Most of the times, Almost every-time, I choose to stay silent whenever I see baseless rumours/ fabricated lies/ incorrect statements being spread with or without motives(God knows) but it’s high-time that I react as it keeps happening consistently and doesn’t seem to cease; especially around the time of my films’ releases/ announcements/ cherish-able moments of my career!”

Furthermore, the Thandel star also strictly warned such apparently reputed pages to stop posting unverified content about her, which would lead to legal actions from her side. She said, “Next time I see any ‘reputed’ page or media/ individual carrying a cooked-up, crappy story in the name of news or gossip, then you will hear from me legally! Period!”

Sai Pallavi has often drawn attention previously for her preference to stay absolutely without makeup, especially for most of her films. One look at her filmography and fans can easily notice how she has won everyone’s hearts with her absolutely simple looks.

While such a choice has left many baffled, the actress in one of her older interviews with TOI had revealed how she emphasizes more on natural beauty and how even her directors are fine with it.

She further debunked the myth that actresses must always have flawless skin, adding how growing up as a teenager, she has faced severe acne issues. Sai Pallavi expressed that she believes that beauty is nothing more than having confidence in one’s own skin.

On the work front, Sai Pallavi has Thandel with Naga Chaitanya, Ramayana Part 1 with Ranbir Kapoor and an untitled film with Junaid Khan on her forthcoming list of projects.

