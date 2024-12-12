WATCH: Sobhita Dhulipala cannot stop smiling as paps congratulate her and Naga Chaitanya at Aaliyah-Shane's wedding reception

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala recently turned heads as they attended Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah and Shane Gregoire's wedding reception last night. The couple exuded charm in their first appearance at a public event together. Videos and photos of their arrival at the ceremony are now going viral across social media platforms.

In a viral video, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya are seen arriving at a wedding reception in all smiles. While The Night Manager actress wore a traditional shimmery golden outfit, the Thandel star looked dapper in an ethnic black outfit.

The couple even interacted with the paparazzi and shared fun banter at the wedding reception. Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya looked very happy as the photographers showered them with well wishes after their wedding.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala began a new journey as husband and wife on December 4 after tying the knot at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Many believed the celebrations had come to an end. However, designer Tarun Tahiliani surprised everyone by sharing unseen photos from their post-wedding cocktail party.

Tarun Tahiliani revealed details about Sobhita's look for the event. He shared that she chose one of his creations and wore a sculpted draped gown that stood out with its elegance. She paired the outfit with jewelry and a bag from the same collection. The designer described her as radiating a golden goddess-like aura.

"Dressed in our signature sculpted draped gown, paired with TT jewelry and a TT bag, she channeled ethereal gilded goddess energy. A celebration of love and style," the designer wrote.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya shared their first wedding photos with fans. They added a heartfelt message to the post that read, "Am I dancing for Mangalyam or for the sake of our life? Kante Bhadnami Subhage Tvam Saradam Satam."

The photos captured the couple enjoying the wedding festivities. They shared candid moments filled with joy. Their love for each other was clear as they could not stop looking into each other’s eyes.

Meanwhile, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot with each other after dating for two years.

