Siddharth REACTS to his viral JCB comment for Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Patna event after receiving backlash

Pushpa 2: The Rule has broken several records since its release in theaters on December 5. Amid the film's massive success, Siddharth faced backlash for mocking the crowd gathered at the Patna event of the Allu Arjun starrer. However, he has now addressed the controversy and issued a clarification.

During a press meet in Chennai for his film Miss You, Siddharth addressed questions about his remarks on Pushpa 2 and whether he had any issues with Allu Arjun. The actor dismissed the need for clarification and congratulated the film's team on its success. He acknowledged the massive popularity of the first part and said it was natural for audiences to flock to theaters for the sequel.

Siddharth also spoke about the importance of large crowds supporting films. He expressed hope that audiences would continue visiting theatres and opened up about the need for cinema to thrive. He highlighted how rare it is for a film to become a hit and stressed that producers and artists deserve to benefit from their hard work.

As quoted by Hindustan Times, Siddharth said, "I have a problem with word ‘problem’ itself and don’t think I need to clarify on the same. Congratulations to the team of Pushpa 2 for the success."

"The bigger the crowds that gather, the better. Let’s hope that the crowds will come to theaters also. Cinema needs to be healthy," he added.

Earlier, Siddharth shared his thoughts on the large crowd that gathered in Patna for the Pushpa 2 event. He reportedly called it a promotional tactic and stated that big crowds are a common sight in India. He argued that such gatherings do not always reflect quality.

Advertisement

The actor allegedly compared the event to a JCB digging site and claimed that organizing events naturally brings people and dismissed the gathering in Bihar as ordinary.

As quoted by M9 News, Siddharth said, "In our country, even a JCB digging site attracts a crowd. So, people gathering to see Allu Arjun in Bihar is not something extraordinary. If they organize, crowds will be there."

He further pointed out that if crowd size determined quality, then every political party would win elections easily.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna reflects on her monologue scene from Pushpa 2; ‘People call me Expression Queen, so might as well…’