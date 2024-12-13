Did you know Trisha Krishnan wanted to foray in films with a different name? Here’s why she changed it later

Trisha Krishnan has proven herself to be an indomitable name not just in regional cinema but across the country as well. Her craft doesn’t need an introduction, and the diva has nailed it with her versatility. However, did you know that the actress once had a separate stage name, which she had to change before fully venturing into films? Well, read on.

In one of her older interviews, Trisha revealed that she initially wanted to enter the film industry using the stage name Suhasini. Unfortunately, none of her films credited her with this name, and thus she decided to continue with her real name, Trisha.

For the unversed, before debuting in films, Trisha stepped into the world of modeling, pageants, and fashion. She was crowned Miss Salem Steel City and later went on to win Miss Chennai in 1999.

Speaking about this youthful phase of her life, Trisha, in an older interview with Yugi Sethu, shared, "I gave modeling a try. This was about seven months back, and I really enjoyed it."

She further mentioned that acting was never something she initially aspired to and added that she preferred modeling over it.

Shortly after this, she appeared in several music videos as part of her early projects, including Falguni Pathak’s song Meri Chunar Ud Ud Jaaye. This marked her debut in front of the camera.

Interestingly, the Vidaamuyarchi actress wasn’t particularly keen on joining the film industry and had plans to pursue a degree in criminal psychology.

However, fate intervened, and she found her way into the creative world of cinema, which earned her unmatched stardom. Over the years, the diva has been part of some of the most successful films and has paired with the leading stars of every decade.

Fast forward to now, Trisha boasts an enviable lineup of films, each promising her portrayal of versatile roles.

These include Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly with Ajith, Vishwambhara with Chiranjeevi, Suriya 45 with Suriya, Identity with Tovino Thomas, Thug Life with Kamal Haasan, and others.

