Jailer 2: Fahadh Faasil to reunite with Vettaiyan co-star Rajinikanth for Nelson Dilipkumar directorial?

Jailer 2 is one of the most anticipated releases of Rajinikanth. The senior actor has already been in the news with his frequent fan meets as he shoots for the action flick sequel in Kerala.

And now, a new report has claimed that Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is likely to join the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. While an official confirmation or announcement is still awaited from the makers, it is rumored that the Pushpa 2 star will have an intense role to play in the cop drama.

For the untold, Fahadh, who has been a recognised talent in Mollywood, has worked with Rajinikanth previously as well. Yes, we’re talking about the senior actor’s 2024 release Vettaiyan, which was a major debacle at the box office.

Coming back to Jailer 2, it is the sequel of Rajinikanth’s film by the same name, which was released in 2023. The movie would mark the Tamil legend’s return with his iconic character of Muthuvel Pandian.

Besides him, the film also stars Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa Menon, Shiva Rajkumar and others.

Recently, Thalaiva was spotted entering the premises of Jailer 2’s shooting spot in Kerala, riding an expensive and ultra luxurious MG Hector SUV car worth Rs. 18 lakhs. The actor was seen emerging out of the sunroof while he waved and greeted his fans who came to meet him.

Check out the video here:

Besides Jailer 2, Rajinikanth has Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie in the pipeline as well. Another multi-starrer, the action flick stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Shruti Haasan and others in prime roles besides him.

This film has already announced its release date of August 14 this year. Coolie will be clashing with Hindi film War 2 at the box office, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

