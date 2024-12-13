Pushpa 2: Tarak Ponnappa REACTS to viral memes comparing his look with Krunal Pandya in Allu Arjun starrer

Tarak Ponnappa’s half-bald look from the viral Jathara sequence of Pushpa 2: The Rule became the talk of the town in no time. However, the actor once again grabbed the limelight after fans started to find an uncanny resemblance between his particular look as Buggi Reddy with Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya. And now, the actor finally reacted to the memes and the buzz around them.

Speaking with Zoom, Tarak Ponnappa revealed he too has participated in laughing out at the uncanny resemblance between him and Krunal. However, the actor emphasized that the cricketer is much more handsome than him, adding how he felt really sad as people compared his evil role in the film with Krunal, who is a very positive and kind person.

Tarak added, “But Krunal has been very nice, respectful, and a sweetheart. He dropped a story as well, saying that he's also enjoying the movie, and he congratulated us. So, he's being a sport by accepting it and not taking it negatively. So that is something nice.”

The actor summed up that so far even this comparison appears like a positive response to his role in the film. Moreover, he revealed enjoying the limelight and attention he has received because of the same.

Tarak Ponnappa also opened up about how he got shortlisted for the film and got the chance to play in a project directed by Sukumar. He mentioned first getting in contact with an executive from the production house, Mythri Movie Makers.

Advertisement

However, he got in touch with the film team after two years, when he practically thought that the casting for the Allu Arjun starrer must have been completed.

Summing it up, Tarak Ponnappa said, “They sent me the associate director's number. I wasn’t sure which movie he was working on, so I just sent across my profile and my showreel."

Besides his presence in Pushpa 2, Tarak has also gained significant stardom with his previous projects, including Yash’s KGF and Jr NTR’s Devara.

ALSO READ: Nayanthara reveals why she stopped posting pictures with Vignesh, claims being judged for marrying him