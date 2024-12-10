Suriya 45: Trisha to reunite with Suriya after 20 years for RJ Balaji's film? VIRAL photo sparks rumors

Suriya has teamed up with RJ Balaji for his upcoming project, tentatively titled Suriya 45. Rumors were rife that Trisha Krishnan might be cast as the female lead. And now, the viral photos on social media appear to confirm her involvement in the film. According to speculations, Trisha is set to play a lawyer alongside Suriya in the movie.

A few photos from the sets of Suriya 45 are going viral on the internet. The pictures show the Kanguva actor wearing a lawyer's uniform alongside Trisha while filming a key sequence. The shoot was reportedly taking place at the PSG Institute of Technology and Applied Research in Neelambur, Tamil Nadu.

If confirmed, the film would mark Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's reunion on screen after 20 years. Their last film together was Aaru, released in 2005. Some of their other collaborations include Aaytha Ezhuthu and Mounam Pesiyadhe.

Take a look at the viral photos below:

According to a report by Valai Pechu, Suriya 45 might be a fantasy drama film. The project is said to be inspired by the script of Maasaani Amman and it initially featured Trisha Krishnan as the main lead.

The report also compared the project to RJ Balaji's earlier film titled Mookuthi Amman. The movie featured Nayanthara as the female lead. The storyline reportedly was changed to suit a male lead, with additional elements tailored to Suriya's presence. However, these claims remain unconfirmed by the filmmakers.

The collaboration between RJ Balaji and Suriya was recently announced with the release of a special poster. The poster showcased several weapons with tilaks and a single Vel at the center. Sharing the post, Suriya wrote "Thrilled."

Take a look at the poster below:

RJ Balaji's film, Mookuthi Amman, was released in 2020. The story revolves around the life of a reporter who gets to meet his ancestral goddess. She helps him confront his personal challenges and expose fraudulent godmen. The genre of Suriya 45 appears to follow a similar narrative. However, the details of the film are still under wraps by RJ Balaji and the producers.

